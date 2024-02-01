'If I'm Arrested...': What Hemant Soren Told MLAs Before ED Action, Resignation

Hours before he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a corruption case, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren wrote a letter to his MLAs narrating the next course of action "if he is arrested," in which he declared Champai Soren as his successor who must stake a claim to form the new government.
Soren, on Wednesday, 31 January, resigned from his post amid a probe by the ED in a land scam case, thereby plunging the state and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) – a Congress ally – into crisis.
He was in ED custody when he resigned as CM and was arrested soon after he tendered his resignation to Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan.
Soren also released a video shortly before his arrest, in which he said:
"Most probably, the ED will arrest me today, but I am not worried as I am Shibu Soren's son... After a full day of questioning, they decided to arrest me in matters which are not related to me. No evidence has been found yet. They also tried to spoil my image by conducting raids at my Delhi residence. We have to fight a new fight now against those who commit atrocities against the poor, Adivasis, Dalit, and the innocent..."Soren in the video, as reported by ANI
What Did Soren Tell His MLAs?
Here's what Soren wrote in a letter to his MLAs:
"Honorable MLAs, you are aware that on 30.01.2024, in the meeting of the Party Legislature, a proposal was passed unanimously that if I have to leave my post of Leader of the Legislature Party in any adverse situation, then the the new leader will be chosen by me and this proposal was unanimously accepted. The above proposal was also agreed upon in the meeting of all the alliance party MLAs. Today, I will appear before the ED in compliance with their summons.
In any circumstances of my arrest, I have decided to nominate Shri Champai Soren as the new leader of the legislative party after due consideration. After formally electing him as the leader of the Legislative Party, along with the leaders of all the allied parties, a letter of support under his leadership should be taken by all honorable MLAs before the Honorable Governor to stake claim for the formation of a new government. Displaying rock-solid unity, you shall remain present in Ranchi till the formation of the new government.
Lastly, with the support, love and blessings of you all, I tried my best to provide successful leadership to the government under adverse circumstances for four years. We completed many works of public interest. All this would not have been possible without your cooperation and support and for this I will always be grateful to you.
I would also like to request that in my absence, take good care of my family, my revered father Shri Shibu Soren Ji and mother whose health is deteriorating. Also take care and show love to my younger brother."
On Wednesday, Soren also took to X to share a poem to say that he is "unafraid in victory and in defeat."
What Next?
Hemant Soren on Thursday, 1 February, approached the Supreme Court against the probe agency's arrest.
Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Thursday moved for an urgent hearing of the matter on his behalf. A bench of the apex court headed by CJI DY Chandrachud will hear the matter on 2 February.
Hemant Soren moved the SC after first approaching the Jharkhand High Court with a writ petition on Wednesday night, which he withdrew on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Champai Soren has not been invited to form the government yet by Governor CP Radhakrishnan, despite the alliance partners having submitted a letter of support of 47 MLAs on Wednesday evening.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)