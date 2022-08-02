Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Calls FIR Filed by Jharkhand Congress MLA as 'Fake'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday, 2 August, called the First Information Report (FIR) filed by Jharkhand's Congress MLA, Kumar Jaimangal, over allegations of the former trying to topple the Jharkhand government as "fake." The state Bharatiya Janata Party, meanwhile, has termed the allegations as "baseless."

A zero FIR was lodged in Jharkhand's Ranchi on 31 July, after Jaimangal alleged that the Assam CM and the three arrested MLAs were trying to "topple the JMM-Congress government" in Jharkhand. He has alleged that the three Congress MLAs offered him money to topple the state government.

In the complaint copy, accessed by The Quint, the MLA has alleged that he was "offered Rs 10 crore and was told to meet Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati."