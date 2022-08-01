'BJP's Operation Lotus': Congress' Jairam Ramesh Reacts to Jharkhand MLAs Arrest

After three Congress MLAs from Jharkhand were arrested in West Bengal for allegedly carrying a huge amount of cash in their car on Saturday, 30 July, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh has dubbed the developments in the state as 'the Bharatiya Janata Party's Operation Lotus.'

"The BJP's ‘Operation Lotus’ in Jharkhand stands exposed tonight in Howrah. The game plan of ‘Hum Do’ in Delhi is to do in Jharkhand what they did in Maharashtra by installing E-D duo," Ramesh said.