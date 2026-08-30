In Mohan Bhagwat's NYC Visit, a Divided Diaspora & 'New Definition' of a Hindu

The event opened with two promotional videos highlighting the beauty of Hinduism and its global influence, followed by musical performances spanning India's diverse musical traditions. One group, Jalosh–Dhol Tasha, whipped the arena into a frenzy with its thunderous drumming.

Organisers went on to honor the religious leaders in attendance, who shared the stage with keynote speaker Mohan Bhagwat: Rabbi Jacob Blumenthal, CEO of the Rabbinical Assembly; Imam Talib M Shareef, president and imam of The Nation's Mosque in Washington, DC; and Reverend Adriene Thorne, senior minister of Riverside Church in New York City.

A dance tribute to global plurality followed, with young performers from the Rudra Dance Academy honoring African, Latin American, Chinese, European, American, Middle Eastern, and Indian cultures before closing on "Wavin' Flag" as a call for international unity.

The crowd however went berserk when the crew performed the Fa9la song from Dhurandhar to represent Middle Eastern culture.