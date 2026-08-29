Mysterious New Outfit Hosting Mohan Bhagwat in New York Has Old RSS Links

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Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is set to be hosted for a grand event titled ‘Universal Oneness Celebrations’ in New York at the Madison Square Garden on Saturday. On paper, Bhagwat is being hosted by a new, little-known body called American Hindus for Engagement and Dialogue or AHEAD.

On its website, AHEAD describes itself as a non-profit that has a “non-partisan approach”, a vision to build “an inclusive future” with one of its key objectives being “interfaith dialogue.” The website does not mention RSS, nor does it reveal any association with the right-wing nationalist body. But a look into the founding body of AHEAD makes it evident that it has clear, pre-existing ties with the RSS.

This is revelatory because the RSS has repeatedly insisted that it “works only in Bharat (India)” and that “the Sangh does not control, neither directly nor remotely” any foreign bodies.

AHEAD was incorporated as recently as May 2025, and became tax-exempt by September. Its registration records, accessed by The Quint, show that its incorporating agent is an individual called Khanderao Kand.