In 1st Cabinet Meet, Shinde-Fadnavis Order Shifting of Metro Shed Back to Aarey

Soon after Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra following protracted tumult in the state's politics, the new Cabinet on Thursday, 1 July, overturned some key decisions of former CM Uddhav Thackeray, including the shifting of the controversial metro 3 car shed out of the Aarey Milk colony.
Bharatiya Janata Party's Devendra Fadnavis, the new deputy chief minister, has directed the advocate general that the Colaba-Bandra-Seepz metro car shed be built in Mumbai's Aarey colony itself, said reports.
After taking over as chief minister in 2019, Uddhav Thackeray had stayed the construction of the metro 3 corridor and appointed a committee to look for alternative plots, after protests against tree felling and violation of Adivasi rights.
Further, the new Cabinet is also reported to have sanctioned the restarting of the Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan, the flagship water conservation scheme initiated under the Fadnavis government.
Thackeray had stayed the scheme and had initiated an investigation into the alleged financial irregularities in the project.
Following months of protests from local communities and environmentalists, the then CM Thackeray in October 2020 had announced that the controversial metro car shed is being shifted from Aarey Colony to Kanjurmarg, where “the land will be available at zero rate.”
The building that had already been constructed at Aarey, at a cost of Rs 100 crore, will be used for some other purpose, he had added.
Fadnavis had criticised the decision, saying it would lead to an escalation of costs and delays in the project. He had maintained that the metro project would help mitigate the carbon footprint and would ultimately benefit the environment.
In 2020, the BJP-led government at the Centre had moved the Bombay High Court, saying that the land belonged to its salt department, following which the project had been stayed.
