'If Amit Shah Has Courage': Ashok Gehlot Asks for Probe Into Riots in 7 States

Amid a spate of communal incidents being reported from across the country, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday, 5 May, said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah should form a panel to probe the clashes "if he has the courage".

"Riots occurred in seven states on the pattern of Karauli, which should be probed. If Amit Shah Ji has the courage then he should form a committee headed by a Supreme Court or High Court judge to get into the root cause behind the riots that occurred in seven states after the Karauli incident," Gehlot was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

He added that if such a panel were formed to examine what was fuelling the violence, there would be no riots in the future.