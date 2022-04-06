The Making of A Mob: What I Witnessed at the Hindu Mahapanchayat Event in Delhi

The 'Hindu Mahapanchayat' was being organised by the Save India Foundation (SIF) led by Preet Singh, which had also been involved in organising the Jantar Mantar event in Delhi in August 2021, in which anti-Muslim hate speeches were delivered.

Preet Singh had been arrested by the Delhi Police in connection to the hate speech and anti-Muslim sloganeering at the Jantar Mantar event. He is currently out on bail, and went ahead to organise another such event, the Hindu Mahapanchayat on 3 April.

The Mahapanchayat's agenda, which was listed out in its posters, was also remarkably similar to that of the Jantar Mantar event, as had been reported by The Quint well in advance of the Mahapanchayat.

Seeing that several journalists were attending the Mahapanchayat, Preet Singh repeatedly announced from the stage, "What is being said from the stage are what the official statements of the Hindu Mahapanchayat are."