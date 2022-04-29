FIR Filed After Videos of Alleged Cow Vigilantism in Haryana's Nuh Go Viral

The Haryana Police on Wednesday, 27 April, filed a First Information Report (FIR) against three to four unidentified persons.
The Haryana Police on Wednesday, 27 April, filed a First Information Report (FIR) against three-to-four unidentified persons after a video capturing purported gau rakshaks (cow vigilantes) showed them yanking a man by his legs and dragging him across the ground went viral on social media.
The men in the video were armed with pistol and seen forcing a man inside a Scorpio car.
After some other videos of cow vigilantism in the region also emerged, SP Nuh Varun Singla indicated said that they had taken cognizance of the incidents, which were found to have occurred in Ferozepur Jhirka jurisdiction.
Furthermore, a Special Investigation Team will also be constituted to probe the incidents, The Indian Express reported. Speaking to the daily, an official denounced the assault and said:
The FIR, filed on the basis of the complaint by ASI Ravikant, stated that users on social media allege that that members of Gau Raksha Dal are involved in the incidents.
The complaint also mentions two other videos from Rawli and Basai Meo villages, where unidentified young men are seen taking a man away and two young men can be seen brutalising an old man in a vehicle, respectively.
