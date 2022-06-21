Agnipath Scheme: ‘Guarantee’ Jobs for Agniveers After Service, Says Haryana CM

Meanwhile, the Army issued a notification for induction of soldiers to the scheme on Monday, 20 June, after Lt General Anil Puri, additional secretary of the department of military affairs announced on Sunday that there would be no rollback of the Agnipath scheme.

Amid the continuing protests and the Bharat Bandh, nearly 600 trains were cancelled on Monday.

The Centre had last Tuesday unveiled the Agnipath scheme under which youths between 17.5 and 21 years will be inducted in the three services for a four-year tenure. Twenty-five percent of the recruits will be retained for regular service.