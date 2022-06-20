Agnipath Scheme: What Unfolded at the Protest in Central Delhi?

On 16 June, Yuva Halla Bol (a youth movement that focuses on education, unemployment and healthcare) had given a call for a protest against the Agnipath Recruitment scheme introduced by the Centre.

Later that evening, 11 members of Yuva Halla Bol, including the national president Anupam, national working president Govind Mishra, general secretaries Rishav Ranjan and Prashant Kamal among others were detained from Connaught Place in Delhi and taken to Mandir Marg Police Station where they were arrested late night.

On 17 June, their bail plea was rejected and all protestors were taken to Tihar Jail for one day of judicial custody.

On 18 June, all the 11 arrested protestors were presented before the Magistrate at the Mandir Marg police station after which, a conditional bail was granted to them.