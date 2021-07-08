Harsh Vardhan’s Endgame: A Doctor Minister Exits the Health Ministry

As Union Health Minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan presided over the most difficult phase the country has recently seen, the coronavirus pandemic, that landed on India’s shores on 30 January, 2020. As the world grappled with the unknown enemy, India stumbled in its response. Experts debated if India had shut its borders too late, if the basics of public health – contact, trace, isolate – where abandoned too soon and if the lockdown served its purpose.

A year and half down the line, with a new health minister at the helm, and Dr Harsh Vardhan being shuffled out, there is a sense that perhaps the government has acknowledged mistakes in its handling of the pandemic.

But at no point was the health minister’s job going to be easy. And he didn’t help his cause.