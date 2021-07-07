Pokhriyal, Santosh Gangwar Being Dropped From Union Cabinet: Reports

Ahead of the Union Cabinet reshuffle at 6 pm on Wednesday, 7 July, Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar said that he has resigned, news agency PTI reported.

Reports have also said that Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ as well as Sadananda Gowda, Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, are being dropped, with the former resigning due to health reasons.