Pokhriyal, Santosh Gangwar Being Dropped From Union Cabinet: Reports

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Altered by The Quint)
Union ministers Santosh Ganwar, Ramesh Pokhriyal and Sadananda Gowda are reportedly being dropped from the Cabinet.
Ahead of the Union Cabinet reshuffle at 6 pm on Wednesday, 7 July, Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar said that he has resigned, news agency PTI reported.
Reports have also said that Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ as well as Sadananda Gowda, Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, are being dropped, with the former resigning due to health reasons.
A few of the prominent names doing the rounds are those of former Congress leader and now BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi.
Published: 07 Jul 2021,01:42 PM IST