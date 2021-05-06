No Payment, Lives Lost: 6,300 ‘PM CARES’ Ventilators Not Delivered

The PM CARES Fund had allocated Rs 2000 crore for the “supply of 50,000 ‘made in India’ ventilators to government hospitals run by Centre/State/UTs.” This information was made public in May 2020.

But The Quint has learnt that of these 50,000 ventilators, the delivery of almost 9,000 Low Flow Oxygen (LFO) ventilators has been held up due to non-payment of dues to the designated manufacturer. In this case, a Chennai-based company called Trivitron Healthcare.