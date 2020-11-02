HAM Writes to PM Implicating Chirag in Ram Vilas Paswan’s Death

“There are questions surrounding Paswan’s death that are enough to put his son in the witness box,” the HAM said. The Quint In the letter accessed by ANI, which was signed by the party’s national spokesperson Danish Rizwan, the HAM said that there are several unanswered questions over his death that must be probed. | (Photo: The Quint) Politics “There are questions surrounding Paswan’s death that are enough to put his son in the witness box,” the HAM said.

The Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), an ally of the NDA in Bihar, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 2 November, demanding a probe into the death of former Union Minister and Lok janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan, alleging that “there are several doubts that bring his son Chirag Paswan in question.” In the letter accessed by ANI, which was signed by the party’s national spokesperson Danish Rizwan, the HAM said that there are several unanswered questions over his death that must be probed. “Unperturbed by the nation's grief over his father's death, LJP chief Chirag Paswan was not only seen happily shooting a video a day after the funeral, but was also ordering cuts for the shoot, which has raised many questions in the minds of Paswan's supporters. There are questions surrounding the death of Ram Vilas Paswan that are enough to put his son in the witness box,” the party said in the letter.

“While a Union Minister was being treated, on whose orderes did the hospital authorities not issue health bulletinss? On whose orders were only three people allowed to meet him while he was being treated?” the letter further said.

The party requested PM Narendra Modi to take such aspects into consideration and order a probe into Ram Vilas Paswan's death to “reveal the truth”.

Where Was Manjhi When My Father Was Alive?

Chirag Paswan lashed out at the HAM and its leader Jitan Ram Manjhi over the letter saying that Manjhi did not show any concern while his father was ill and is now playing politics over a deceased man. “Those who are talking such things about a son should be ashamed of themselves. I had told Manjhi Ji about my father's serious health condition over the phone, yet he never came to see my ailing father,” ANI quoted Chirag as saying.

“The way Manjhi Ji is talking about my father now, why didn’t he show so much concern about him when he was hospitalised? Everyone is playing politics over a dead person now. Why did nobody bother to visit him when he was alive?” Chirag asked.

The LJP, a partner of the NDA at the Centre, is contesting in the ongoing Bihar Assembly elections solo, while the BJP is competing in the polls in an alliance with the JD(U). Chirag Paswan has been attacking Nitish Kumar’s leadership in the run up to the elections and has openly declared that his party wants to support the BJP in forming the government in the state. The BJP, however, has been clear in public about having nothing to do with the LJP in Bihar and has reiterated on multiple occasions that its alliance with the JD(U) will remain intact, no matter the outcome of the polls.