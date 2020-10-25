Will Probe Nitish Govt for Corruption If Voted to Power: Paswan

Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan on Sunday, 25 October, said that if his party comes to power in Bihar, the Nitish Kumar government will be probed for corruption. Upping his ante against the Nitish government at an election rally in Buxar, he said, “I have mentioned this in our party manifesto, too. If the LJP government comes to power, we will probe the corruption in Saat Nishchay, whether by an official or the Chief Minister. And all those found responsible will be jailed.” Saat Nischay, or Seven Resolutions, is incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 2015 poll plank, where he made seven commitments to the people of Bihar. With phase-II of 'Saat Nischay', Kumar has been urging people to vote him back to power this election.

Despite the BJP snapping at Paswan and calling his party a “vote katua”, or votter cutter, Paswan’s vocal rebellion against Kumar hasn’t stopped. In a tweet, he also urged voters to choose the LJP for a "Nitish-free government”. He wrote, “I request you to please vote for LJP candidates to implement #Bihar1stBihari1st. Everywhere else vote for the BJP. The coming government will be a #Nitish-free government." LJP, which is a part the NDA in the centre, will be fighting the elections solo in Bihar. Although Chirag Paswan has been targeting Nitish Kumar and the JD(U), he has thrown his weight behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hopes to form a “BJP-led government in the state”.