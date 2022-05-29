'BJP Will Make Your Children Goons, Rapists': Delhi CM Kejriwal In Haryana

"If you want to make your children goons, rioters, and rapists, send them to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)," Delhi Chief Minister (CM) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday, 29 May, at a rally in Kurukshetra.
(Photo: The Quint)
With a scathing attack on the saffron party, Kejriwal launched AAP's campaign for the Haryana Assembly polls that are scheduled to take place in 2024.
Addressing the people gathered at the rally, Kejriwal said that the performance of children studying at schools in AAP governed Delhi is on par with that of the students of private schools after his government transformed schools in the national capital.
Further, taking a dig at the governance of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, he asked who comes to see schools run under Khattar's government.
"Despite being a simple man who doesn't know much about politics, I have managed to improve schools in Delhi. This year, the schools have obtained 99.7 percent results. The former first lady of US, Melania Trump had come to visit our government school. Who has come to see Khattar government's school," he said, adding that he would transform and improve schools in Haryana if voted to power.
AAP had recently witnessed a massive victory in the Punjab Assembly polls.
