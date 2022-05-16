80% Delhi Illegal, Will You Demolish All?: Kejriwal Breaks Silence on MCD Drives

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, 16 May, broke silence on the anti-encroachment drives that are being conducted in the national capital and said that the BJP's MCD plans to carry out the biggest destruction of independent India.

"The way BJP is destroying people's houses and shops in Delhi, it is not right. Bulldozers can run on the shops or houses of 63 lakh people. This will be the biggest destruction of independent India," he said, adding that the BJP plans to demolish all of Delhi's unauthorised colonies.