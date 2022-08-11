'Undemocratic Arena': SC on Deregistering Parties for Electoral Freebies

Supreme Court of India. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: iStock)
The Supreme Court, while examining the issue of political parties promising freebies before elections on Thursday, 11 August, made it clear that it will not enter into the area of deregistering political parties for the same.
A bench comprising Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justice Krishna Murari said that entertaining a request like this would go against the principles of democracy and cannot be permitted, Bar and Bench reported.
The PIL sought directions from the apex court to the central government and Election Commission to take steps in order to regulate a political party’s election manifesto and hold parties accountable for promises made in such manifestos.
Bar and Bench quoted Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the central government, as saying that freebies promised by political parties need to be regulated. He added that until the legislature frames a law In this regard, the Supreme Court can step in.
“We (Centre) are proposing a committee – beneficiaries, secretary central government, secretaries of state governments, representatives of each political party, representative of NITI Aayog, RBI, Finance Commission, National Tax Payers Association, one who supports freebies, industry and stressed sectors," Mehta said.
Senior counsel Kapil Sibal said that the case is a complicated issue and needs to be decided on the basis of data.
"It is a complicated issue to be heard like this. There needs to be data before you. I have an employee who works and yesterday she had no money to travel by metro. I gave her money and then she told me she takes a free bus. It is free for women. Is it a freebie?" Sibal asked according to Bar and Bench.
CJI Ramana narrated the possible legalisation of illegalities because of such freebies.
He added that there has to be a balance between the loss of money to the exchequer and the welfare of people.
The CJI also said the issue of promise to grant irrational freebies during the poll process is a “serious issue” but he will not encroach into the legislative domain even if there was a statutory vacuum on the issue.
The bench also noted that freebies and social welfare schemes are two different things.
“Freebies and the social welfare scheme are different...Economy losing the money and the welfare of people, both have to be balanced and that is why, this debate,” the CJI said.
"There must be someone who can put their vision and thoughts. Please submit something before my retirement," the CJI said.
The case is set to be considered again on 17 August.
(With inputs from Bar and Bench.)
