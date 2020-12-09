Farmers Protest: Amit Shah Meeting Inconclusive, What Happens Now?

The distrust further increased when the venue of the meeting was abruptly changed from Amit Shah's VK Krishna Menon residence to the ICAR Guest House at Pusa.

The change of venue made one of the representatives Rudru Singh Mansa to turn back but he was later called back to the meeting.

Many protesters saw the change of venue as power play on the part of the government.

In the meeting itself, the government is said to have proposed a number of amendments to address some of the farmers' concerns but it categorically refused to repeal all three laws.

The farmers' unions, on the other hand, were clear that they wouldn't settle for anything less than repeal of the three laws.

After the meeting, Dr Darshan Pal of Krantikari Kisan Union said, “We can’t soften our stand. We have vowed in front of the people of Punjab, that we won’t return or lift the protest till laws are repealed. This agitation will go on.”