Amid Protests, Amit Shah to Meet Farmers’ Leaders at 7 pm Today

Meanwhile, farmers’ leaders said they will be addressing a press conference at 4:30 pm on Tuesday at the Singhu Border.

Farmers’ protests over the farm laws gained steam on Day 13, as agitating farmer unions across India took to the streets, to mark Bharat Bandh on 8 December. Protests were held across the country in support of the nationwide strike, which was supposed to be held peacefully from 11 am to 3 pm on Tuesday.