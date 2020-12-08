Protests, Gatherings in States as Bharat Bandh to Begin at 11 am

Very few vehicles were seen on roads in state capital Patna on Tuesday morning as the Mahagathbandhan led by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is spearheading the support to the 'Bharat Bandh' in Bihar.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has appealed to his supporters to come out on the streets and support the farmers' protesting against the three central farm laws.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said: "The farmers are the backbone of the country. They feed us here while their children fight for us on the borders. It will be really shameful for the country if the farmers are insulted. We are with the farmers."

Since Monday, he has been voicing support for the farmers and criticising the states as well as the central government.

The farmers' agitation is expected to be successful across the state, especially in Maoist-hit district like Arwal, Jahanabad, Aurangabad, Kaimur, Lakhisarai, Jamui, and Begusarai etc.