Protests, Gatherings in States as Bharat Bandh to Begin at 11 am

As farmers protest over the contentious farm laws enters Day 13, the agitating farmer unions will launch a Bharat Bandh on Tuesday, 8 December. The Bharat Bandh has been supported by the Opposition parties and several trade unions. Rakesh Tikait, Spokesperson, Bharatiya Kisan Union on Tuesday reiterated that the Bharat Bandh would be peaceful and help would be available to those getting stuck amid the protest.
The farmers who have been protesting at the Singhu border will block main roads during the ‘chakka jam’ from 11 am to 3 pm. Meanwhile, emergency services will be allowed during the ‘chakka jam’.
Uttar Pradesh has been put on high alert view of 'Bharat Bandh' call for Tuesday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to make adequate arrangements to ensure that the common people are not put to any inconvenience on account of the bandh.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday, 8 December, took to Twitter to claim that the Delhi Police has placed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal under house arrest since his visit to the Singhu border on Monday. The party alleged on Twitter that no one has been permitted to enter or leave his residence.
Congress leaders on Tuesday protested in support of the Bharat Bandh called by farmer unions, raised slogans against the Centre and showed black flags, in front of the Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, ANI reported.
Party leaders Siddaramaiah, BK Hariprasad, Ramalinga Reddy and others were present at the agitation.
Thousands of farmers in Karnataka will join the Bharat Bandh on Tuesday, The Indian Express reported, adding that Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha president K Chandrashekar said that members of around 300 farmers’ organisations will participate.
Meanwhile, Aikya Horata, a coalition of a farmer, labour and Dalit groups, started an indefinite sit-in protest in Bengaluru on Monday, the report said.
Left political parties on Tuesday held a protest on the railway tracks at Jadavpur Railway Station in Kolkata and stopped a train, in support of the Bharat Bandh being held by farmer unions.
The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) has said they will hold demonstrations at 65 points in Lucknow on Tuesday afternoon in support of the 'Bharat Bandh' call.
Most of the places are the entry points to the state capital. They include Dewa Sharief, IIM road, Dubagga, Shaheed Path, Gosainganj, Mohanlalganj, Rahimabad, Bakshi Ka Talab, Nigoha, Behta and Vrindavan scheme.
BKU spokesman Alok Varma said that ambulances and students would be exempted and allowed to move on the roads.
A senior police official, meanwhile, said they were aware of the BKU programme and would not permit assembly of persons in view of Section 144 and also the pandemic protocols.
Very few vehicles were seen on roads in state capital Patna on Tuesday morning as the Mahagathbandhan led by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is spearheading the support to the 'Bharat Bandh' in Bihar.
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has appealed to his supporters to come out on the streets and support the farmers' protesting against the three central farm laws.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said: "The farmers are the backbone of the country. They feed us here while their children fight for us on the borders. It will be really shameful for the country if the farmers are insulted. We are with the farmers."
Since Monday, he has been voicing support for the farmers and criticising the states as well as the central government.
The farmers' agitation is expected to be successful across the state, especially in Maoist-hit district like Arwal, Jahanabad, Aurangabad, Kaimur, Lakhisarai, Jamui, and Begusarai etc.
Indian Youth Congress will protest today against the farm laws at ITO, Delhi and will back the Bharat Bandh.
There is heavy deployment of security at Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border) as the farmers' protest at the border entered its 13th day today.
Pune APMC market remains open amid Tuesday’s 'Bharat Bandh'.
"We support farmers' agitation. But we have kept the market open today so farm produces coming in from other states can be stored or else they will rot. It will be sold tomorrow only," a local trader, Sachin Paygude told ANI.
Buses of state-owned Road Transport Corporation in Telangana went off road on Tuesday amid growing support for farmers groups-called Bharat Bandh that received support from all parties in the state except the BJP.
With employee unions of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) backing the shutdown call, buses were confined to depots.
Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station and Jubilee Bus Station, two biggest and busiest bus stations in Hyderabad, wore a deserted look. Some commuters who reached the bus stations early morning to board buses to their destinations were seen returning disappointed.
Most of the cabs and auto-rickshaws also went off the roads as the unions of taxi and auto drivers backed the Bharat Bandh in support of the demand by farmers' groups asking for rollback of the new farm legislations by the central government.
The agitating farmers on Tuesday continued to block the Delhi-Meerut highway near Ghazipur amid 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmers over the three Farm Laws.
The agitating farmers, who have been camping at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh Ghazipur border for the last 10 days on Tuesday morning once again blocked the national highway that connects Delhi with Meerut via Ghaziabad.
The farmers have, however, announced that the emergency vehicles like ambulance and the marriage ceremony vehicles will be allowed to pass.
Amid the nationwide protest, farmers from several parts of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh have been protesting at the Ghazipur border here.
The farmers have blocked the NH-24 near Ghazipur for the last four days.
Roads wore a deserted look in several parts of Odisha as the farmers supported by different political parties and trade unions on Tuesday began holding protests as part of Bharat Bandh against new farm laws enacted by the Centre.
Public transportation services were affected as the protesters held picketing at the railway stations and bus stops in Bhubaneswar, Rourkela, Rayagada, and several other places.
Vehicular movement on many routes disrupted with agitators blocking them by burning tyres.
The farmers and political activists also resorted to "rail roko", affecting the train movement in the state.
In Bhubaneswar, protests were witnessed against the farm laws at the the railway station, Master Canteen Square and Jaydev Vihar Square.
Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation buses will ply as scheduled during today's ‘Bharat bandh’ called by various outfits to protest against the Centre’s farm laws.
Swabhimani Shetkari Saghtana on Tuesday staged a 'Bharat Bandh Rail Roko' protest and briefly stopped a train in Malkapur of Buldhana district, Maharashtra. They were later removed from the tracks by police and detained, ANI reports.
All examinations scheduled on 8 December under Osmania University jurisdiction have been postponed due to Bharat Bandh and rhe revised schedule will be given in due course of time. Meanwhile, examinations scheduled from 9 December will be held as per schedule, ANI reported, quoting the Controller of Exams, Osmania University.
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi will not celebrate her birthday on 9 December, in view of the ongoing farmer's agitation against agriculture bills and COVID-19 situation across the country.
The Lucknow police lodged an FIR against former Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and 28 other leaders under the Epidemic Act.
Yadav had led a demonstration in Lucknow on Monday after the police stopped him from proceeding towards Kannauj, where he was scheduled to lead a Kisan Yatra.
