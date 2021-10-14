'Will Follow What Gandhis Decide': Navjot Sidhu Post Meet With Congress Gen Secs

Navjot Singh Sidhu with Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi. File photo.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Altered by The Quint)
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, on Thursday, 14 October, met Congress general secretaries KC Venugopal and Harish Rawat, following which he was quoted by ANI as saying that he will follow whatever directions senior leaders in the party have for him.
The meeting took place in Delhi, after which Sidhu said:
Meanwhile, Harish Rawat was quoted by ANI as reiterating Sidhu’s decision to follow the Congress president’s instructions. Rawat, thereby, went on to spell out the instructions and say:
“The instructions are clear that Navjot Sidhu should work as Punjab Congress President and set up organisational structure. An announcement will be made tomorrow.”
Days after Sihdu’s rivalry with former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh culminated into the latter's resignation, Sidhu resigned in September as the Punjab Congress chief saying, "The collapse of a man’s character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab’s future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab.”
Sidhu reportedly resigned opposing the appointments of Amar Preet Singh Deol as Punjab's Advocate General and the promotion of Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota as the director general of Punjab police (DGP).
However, even while resigning, he added that he "will continue to serve the Congress.”
