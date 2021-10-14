'Will Follow What Gandhis Decide': Navjot Sidhu Post Meet With Congress Gen Secs

Days after Sihdu’s rivalry with former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh culminated into the latter's resignation, Sidhu resigned in September as the Punjab Congress chief saying, "The collapse of a man’s character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab’s future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab.”

Sidhu reportedly resigned opposing the appointments of Amar Preet Singh Deol as Punjab's Advocate General and the promotion of Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota as the director general of Punjab police (DGP).

However, even while resigning, he added that he "will continue to serve the Congress.”