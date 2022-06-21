'Will Be Fine': Sanjay Raut Amid Maha Govt Crisis, BJP Says 'Handle With Care'

As senior Shiv Sena leader Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde camps at a Surat hotel with a troop of over 20 MLAs, spelling crisis for the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday, 21 June, maintained that "everything will be fine."
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Sanjay Raut)
As senior Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde camps at a Surat hotel with over 20 MLAs, spelling crisis for the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday, 21 June, maintained that "everything will be fine."
"I have heard that our MLAs are in Surat, Gujarat and they are not being allowed to leave. But they will certainly return as all of them are dedicated to the Shiv Sena. I trust that all our MLAs will return and everything will be fine," Raut said, as quoted by news agency ANI.
Raut further claimed that the party is "in touch with all MLAs who are at the resort."
"We are discussing the situation with Uddhav Thackeray ji and Pawar sahib. Those working with the thought that they are kingmakers will be unsuccessful," he said.
Shinde along with some Shiv Sena MLAs is reported to have gone incommunicado, a day after the MVA (comprising of the Shiv Sena, the Congress, and the NCP) suffered a setback in the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls as all five candidates of the BJP secured victory.
Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Tuesday said his party has got nothing to do with political developments shaking the state, but added that if the BJP receives any proposal from Eknath Shinde to form government, they would "definitely consider it."
"It is a handle-with-care situation. We have to see it very keenly. We are observing all situations," he stated.
"If the BJP receives any proposal from Eknath Shinde to form government, we would definitely consider it seriously. After all, we all have worked together in the past, hence it is much better to work and run a government with them," Patil told news agency PTI.
Patil also claimed that Raut was solely responsible for the attenuated relations between the Sena and the BJP.
Meanwhile, Union Minister and BJP MP Narayan Rane tweeted in support of Eknath Shinde's move.
"Well done Eknathji, you took the right decision at the appropriate time. Otherwise, soon you would have ended up like Anand Dighe,” Rane said in Marathi. Dighe, a Shiv Sena leader from Thane, died in 2001.
Further, senior BJP leader and former state minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, when asked if the BJP would try to form government with the support of Shiv Sena 'rebel' MLAs, said he would not comment on it as he has not spoken to his party colleagues about these developments.
"In the MLC elections on Monday, the BJP managed to secure 134 votes, which technically means we are short of 11 votes (in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly) to stake claim to form government. But, it easier to say it than actually make it happen," he said.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said on Tuesday that MVA losing numbers in the MLC polls was a matter of concern.