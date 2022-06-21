'Will Be Fine': Sanjay Raut Amid Maha Govt Crisis, BJP Says 'Handle With Care'

As senior Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde camps at a Surat hotel with over 20 MLAs, spelling crisis for the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday, 21 June, maintained that "everything will be fine."

"I have heard that our MLAs are in Surat, Gujarat and they are not being allowed to leave. But they will certainly return as all of them are dedicated to the Shiv Sena. I trust that all our MLAs will return and everything will be fine," Raut said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Raut further claimed that the party is "in touch with all MLAs who are at the resort."

"We are discussing the situation with Uddhav Thackeray ji and Pawar sahib. Those working with the thought that they are kingmakers will be unsuccessful," he said.