Maharashtra MLC Polls: 246 MLAs Cast Vote Till 1 pm; Smaller Parties Crucial

As many as 246 MLAs voted till 1 pm on Monday, 20 June, for the elections to 10 seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Council.
(Photo: Wikipedia)
"Till 1 pm, 246 MLAs exercised their franchise," an official from the Vidhan Bhavan said.
A total of 11 candidates are in the fray for 10 seats, with Maha Vikas Aghad (MVA) allies Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress fielding two candidates each. The BJP has nominated five candidates.
The state MLAs form the electoral college for the elections and the quota for first preference votes per candidate to win the MLC polls is 26.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has 106 MLAs, the Shiv Sena has 55, the Congress has 44 and the NCP has 52.
Independent and smaller parties are crucial in these polls after the ruling MVA has been struggling to get all of its six candidates elected to the State Legislative Council.
The four major parties, over the last few days, held discussions with the smaller players to come up with a winning election strategy. Smaller parties and Independents account for 25 MLAs in the House.
Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday, 19 June, had said that there would be no split in his party-led MVA and added that there would be no cross voting. The BJP, on the other hand, has been confident that all its five candidates will win.
While the tenure of nine sitting members of the Legislative Council is coming to an end on 7 July, the 10th seat fell vacant following the death of a BJP legislator RN Singh earlier this year.
The retiring members include, Chairman Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar and Sanjay Daund from the NCP and Leader of the Opposition Pravin Darekar from the BJP.
The effective strength of the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly was reduced to 285 following the death of Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke. Besides that, two NCP MLAs, Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh, are currently in jail and have not been allowed to vote by the Bombay High Court.
The NCP has fielded Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar and former minister Eknath Khadse, who had quit the BJP to join the Sharad Pawar-led party.
The Shiv Sena has nominated Sachin Ahir and Amshya Padvi, from the tribal-dominated Nandurbar district. Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap and former minister Chandrakant Handore were fielded by the Congress.
The BJP, on the other hand, has re-nominated outgoing MLCs Darekar and Lad, and given tickets to Ram Shinde, Uma Khapre and Shrikant Bharatiya.
(With inputs from PTI.)