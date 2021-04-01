48 MLAs, 4 Karnataka Ministers Defend CM After Eshwarappa’s Letter

Meanwhile, Sudhakar said that the Eshwarappa’s decision to write a complaint has resulted in an awkward situation for the government, the party and Eshwarappa himself.

“As CM, Yediyurappa has the power and the right to get any file he wants, and sanction grants for development work anywhere. Despite this, if the minister had any issue, he could have spoken to Yediurappa and resolved it face to face. As a senior leader and close colleague and being from the same district, he has that access,” Sudhakar said, according to The News Minute.

(With inputs from The News Minute.)