Electoral Bonds: BJP's Top 10 Donors Include MEIL, MKJ, Aditya Birla & Airtel

The State Bank of India on Thursday, 21 March, submitted to the Election Commission the Alphanumeric Code data of Electoral Bond donations to political parties. The EC subsequently published the data on its website.
This has helped us connect which company gave donations via electoral bonds to which political party.
The BJP received electoral bonds worth over Rs 8700 crore, more than all the other parties put together.
So who are the top donors of the BJP?
(Note: There is no purchaser information for BJP bonds worth Rs 466 crore)
Hyderabad-based infrastructure company Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited was the highest donor to the BJP, purchasing bonds worth Rs 669 crore.
This includes Rs 584 crore from Megha Engineering and Infrastructure, Rs 80 crore from its subsidiary Western UP Power and Rs 5 crore from SEPC Power, another related company.
The group donated Rs 150 crore to BRS and Rs 60 crore to DMK.
Kolkata-based MKJ group is the second highest donor to the BJP, at Rs 393 crore. This includes Rs 189 crore from Madanlal Limited, Rs 149 from Keventer Foodpark Limited and Rs 55 crore from MKJ Enterprises.
All firms are part of the same group.
This group gave donations in smaller amounts to the Trinamool Congress and Congress.
This company is behind the highest single day donation to the BJP - it gave Rs 200 crore on 5 January 2022.
It donated huge amounts on a few other days. The firm has some directors in common with Reliance entities though the group has denied Qwik being its subsidiary.
The electoral bond donations given by companies connected to the Aditya Birla Group together amount to Rs 272 crore.
This includes:
ABL Investment - Rs 10 crore
Essel Mining - Rs 59 crore
Grasim Industries - Rs 23 crore
Utkal Alumina - Rs 75 crore
Birla Carbon Limited - Rs 105 crore.
Mining giant Vedanta Limited gave Rs 254 crore to the BJP, reveals an analysis of the data published on the Election Commission website.
Telecom giant Bharti Airtel gave Rs 239 crore to the BJP. This includes Rs 210 crore from Bharti Airtel, Rs 27 crore from Bharti Telemedia and Rs 2 crore from Bharti Infratel.
Gujarat based Torrent Group donated Rs 178 crore to the BJP as per the data provided on the EC website. This includes
Rs 108 crore by Torrent Power and Rs 70 crore by Torrent Pharma
The Torrent Group is known to be close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sudhir Mehta, the head of the group, was among the industrialists who took on the Confederation of Indian Industry when the latter slammed Modi after the 2002 Gujarat riots that happened during his chief ministership.
Entities associated with the Kolkata based Sanjiv Goenka group donated Rs 124 crore, this includes Rs 99 crore by Haldia Energy and Rs 25 crore by Dhariwal Infrastructure. The group has also donated considerably to the Trinamool Congress.
The lottery company, which is the highest donor via electoral bonds in the country, gave Rs 100 crore to the BJP. The DMK is the largest beneficiary from this company.
Entities related to Piramal Group gave Rs 98 crore to the BJP via electoral bonds. This includes Rs 40 crore by PHL Finvest, Rs 10 crore by Piramal Capital and Housing, Rs 25 crore by Piramal Enterprises Limited, Rs 3 crore by Piramal Pharma, Rs 10 crore by PRL Developers.
