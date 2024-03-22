Electoral Bonds Data: At Rs 669 Crore, Megha Engineering Tops BJP's Donor List

Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) – the second-highest donor of electoral bonds – donated Rs 584 crore to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) between April 2019 and October 2023. This makes the Telangana-based company the BJP's single-largest donor.

Companies linked to MEIL – Western UP Power Transmission Company Limited and SEPC Power – also made donations to the BJP to the tune of Rs 85 crore, taking the group's total donation to the party to Rs 669 crore.