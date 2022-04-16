8 Accused of Attacking Kejriwal's House Garlanded By BJP; Atishi Calls Out Act

Eight youth wing activists of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who were arrested for allegedly attacking Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's house were on Thursday, 14 April, offered a grand welcome by the party at its Delhi office.
(Photo: Twitter/Adesh Gupta)
Calling them, "young revolutionaries", Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta garlanded them and said in a tweet, "Each of our workers will always fight against the anti-Hindu forces."
The workers were being welcomed after they were released on bail following a Delhi court order earlier this week.
Calling out the felicitation, AAP MLA Atishi Marlana said on Friday, 15 April, that BJP is a party of "hooligans and rapists". The saffron party has shown that it honours goondas, luccha lafangas (loafers), she said, while speaking to reporters.
Stating that promoting hooliganism is in the DNA of BJP, Atishi further said, "The BJP is Bharatiya Goondas Party, a party of hooligans, rapists, and eve-teasers."
The residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was allegedly vandalised by BJP youth activists on Wednesday 30 March.
The attack took place after activists of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), including Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, landed up outside Kejriwal's residence to protest against his remarks calling the recent movie The Kashmir Files a "false film".
After the incident, Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia put out tweets accusing the BJP of trying to assassinate Kejriwal, who is also the national convenor of the AAP.
In response, BJP leaders like MS Sirsa tweeted that the protest was the result of "popular anger" against Kejriwal following his remarks on the film.
