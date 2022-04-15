LSR SU Apologises to BJP Leader After College Cancels His Speech on Ambedkar

After a controversy erupted when Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Guru Prakash Paswan's speech at the Lady Sri Ram for Women (LSR) was cancelled on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, the students' union of LSR issued a statement on Friday, 15 April, apologising for the incident.

"We regret and apologise for the abrupt cancellation and the inconvenience caused to Mr Paswan," the student body said in a statement.

"Post releasing the event and speaker details, the SC ST cell received feedback from the student body, which consequently led to cancellation of the event," the students' union explained.

The 'Ambedkar Beyond the Constitution' talk, scheduled for 14 April, had been called off after a huge outcry from the LSR student body, with many students opposing Paswan's invitation for the Ambedkar Jayanti event.