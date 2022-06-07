ED Raids Delhi Min Satyender Jain, Aides; Recovers 1.8 Kg Gold, Rs 2.8 Cr Cash

AAP leader and Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Satyendar Jain)
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday, 7 June, said it has seized Rs 2.82 crore of cash and 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg from the premises of arrested Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and his aides during day-long raids on Monday.
Various incriminating documents and digital records were also recovered, the agency said.
"ED has conducted searches on 6.6.2022 under PMLA, 2002 at the premises of Satyendar Kumar Jain and others. Various incriminating documents, digital records, cash amounting to Rs. 2.85 crore and 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg in total from unexplained source have been seized," the central agency tweeted, sharing images of the material recovered during the raids.
This comes after the ED, in April this year, had provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to companies allegedly linked to Jain and his relatives under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The properties belonging to Akinchan Developers Pvt Ltd, Indo Metal Impex Pvt Ltd, Paryas Infosolutions Pvt Ltd, Manglayatan Projects Pvt Ltd, JJ Ideal Estate Pvt Ltd, and others were attached in the case.
The ED said that its probe had revealed that during the period from 2015-16, the companies owned and controlled by Jain received accommodation entries of nearly Rs 4.81 crore from shell companies against cash transferred to Kolkata-based entry operators through the "hawala route."
"These amounts were utilised for direct purchase of land or for the repayment of loan taken for the purchase of agricultural land in and around Delhi," the ED had said.
The CBI said that before becoming a public servant, the Delhi minister was allegedly involved in laundering Rs 11.78 crore through companies based in New Delhi from 2010-12.
