Farmers Protest: Why Divide & Rule Isn’t Working on Kisan Unions

It is because of the protesters' drive to get these three laws repealed that any possible diversions are being avoided. So while on one hand, the 32 unions side-stepped the Ugrahan group's demand for release of political prisoners, on the other, actor Deep Sidhu had to apologise for making negative comments about communists.

Furthermore, it is for the same reasons that so far no union has openly expressed willingness to settle for anything less than a complete repeal of the three laws. Anyone who does that may run the risk of being called out by protesters.

Basically, the lay protester doesn't want the movement to weaken at any cost, until the demands are met.

Why that is the case stems from long-term reasons.

Long-term Reasons

It must be remembered that the farmers' resentment isn't just due to the three laws but also because of a larger neglect by the government towards agriculture.

In Punjab, an added reason for the agitation are Sikhs' concerns with the forward march of Hindutva and federalist fears due to an expanding Centre.

Coming back to farmers, with debt and costs increasing for farmers across the country and very little help coming from the government, many are finding agriculture increasingly unviable.

In this context, the MSP and the Mandi system is the last layer of protection for many farmers.

Harmeet Singh Kadian of the BKU (Kadian) says, "These laws are a death warrant for farmers. If they aren't repealed, it would be the end for us. That's why we have to struggle till these laws are repealed.”

It is this sentiment that has attracted thousands of farmers from Haryana to what was initially a Punjab-led protest.

Even farmers from outside these two states, who aren't dependent on the MSP system, have joined in because many of them are also reeling under debt and government apathy.

From the point of some unions, too, there are important long-term reasons.

The BKU dominance over Punjab's agrarian politics came as a result of the Green Revolution and the rise of relatively prosperous farmers. This enabled BKU to edge out Left unions.

However, the Centre clamped down on all kinds of political mobilisation in Punjab between 1984 and 1992, which affected both BKU and Left unions. By the time this ban was lifted, both sets of unions were faced with a similar challenge – representing farmers' interests in the context of economic liberalisation and globalisation.

This created space for coordination between BKU and Left unions as well as that within the different factions of the outfit.

The Modi government's farm laws, which will completely make farmers vulnerable to corporate interests, are being seen by them as the final nail in the coffin. Hence, the united push to get them repealed.