Delhi Government Seeks Detailed Report From MCD Over Demolition Drives

The Delhi CM also questioned the way the BJP-ruled civic body is demolishing the illegal encroachments across the capital. "The way the encroachment is being demolished, there is no paper, no process, just bulldozers reach any colony and start breaking people's houses. People are standing in front of the bulldozer carrying original documents of their houses, but none listens to them and their house is encroached," he said.

The chief minister has promised the people to solve all these problems once they have wrested power from the BJP in the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections.