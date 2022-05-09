Locals, Congress Workers Protest in Shaheen Bagh Ahead of MCD's Demolition Drive

Protests broke out in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area where an a demolition drive is expected to be carried out on Monday, 9 May. Shaheen Bagh was the epicentre of anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protests in 2019-20.
(Photo: PTI)
Locals and Congress workers reportedly sat on the roads and stood in the way of the bulldozers brought for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Municipal Corporation of Delhi's drive against illegal settlements. Visuals emerging from the area also showed some people climbing atop a bulldozer. Some protesters were detained by the police, as per reports.
(Photo: IANS)
(Photo: PTI)
(Photo: IANS)
Police deployment had been increased on Monday morning in Shaheen Bagh, ahead of the drive. The operation is expected to cover the Shaheen Bagh main road, from Jasola Canal to Kalindi Kunj park.
"Municipality will do its work; our workers and officials are ready, teams and bulldozers have been organized. Encroachments will be removed wherever they are, be it in Tughlakabad, Sangam Vihar, New Friends Colony or Shaheen Bagh," South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) chairman, Central Zone Rajpal Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
On Thursday, a scheduled demolition drive in Shaheen Bagh was cancelled due to the non-availability of adequate police force, as per the SDMC.
The anti-encroachment drives were planned in SDMC areas after Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta wrote to the mayor on 19 April to remove encroachment by "Rohingyas, Bangladeshis and anti-social elements."
This comes nearly three weeks after a demolition drive was carried out in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on the morning of 20 April, till the Supreme Court ordered its halting. The apex court's order came after some vending carts, shops, and other allegedly illegally constructions were destroyed by bulldozers during the demolition drive. A mosque gate was also razed
The drive in Jahangirpuri was initiated days after communal clashes broke out in the North West Delhi district during a Hanuman Jayanti procession, and was widely condemned for being a retaliatory act of vengeance.
