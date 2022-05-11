Demolition Drives Underway in Several Parts of Delhi, Action Paused in Seelampur

Demolition drives against alleged illegal constructions are underway in several parts of Delhi on Wednesday, 11 May. The areas where demolition drives are scheduled to be carried out include Tilak Nagar, Dwarka, Lodhi Road, Najafgarh, and Aya Nagar among others, as per IANS.

Meanwhile, a demolition drive scheduled in Seelampur could not be carried out by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) due to unavailability of adequate police personnel, the area's Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal was reported as saying by PTI.

South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Central Zone chairman Rajpal Singh said that illegal encroachments had already been identified on Lodhi Road.