Delhi Dy CM Sisodia’s Health Improves, May Be Discharged Soon

Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia has been diagnosed with dengue and had earlier tested positive for COVID-19. The Quint File image of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. | (Photo: PTI) Politics Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia has been diagnosed with dengue and had earlier tested positive for COVID-19.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday, 28 September, told news agency ANI that his health has improved and he may be discharged from hospital soon.

“I am feeling much better now. If everything goes well, I will be free from the hospital in a day or two,” Sisodia told ANI over the phone.

Sisodia, who has been diagnosed with dengue and had earlier tested positive for COVID-19, was administered plasma therapy at Max Hospital in Delhi's Saket, his office said on Friday. This came after he was shifted from the state-run LNJP Hospital to Max after blood platelet count started falling.

Sisodia had tested positive for the virus on 14 September and was hospitalised on Wednesday after he complained of fever and low oxygen levels. In a tweet on 14 September, Sisodia had said, "After having a mild fever, got a corona test done today whose report has come out positive. I have isolated myself. Right now, there is no fever or any other problem. I am completely fine. With all your blessings, I will soon get completely healthy and return to work.” (With inputs from ANI.)