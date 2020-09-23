Delhi Dy CM Sisodia Hospitalised Days After Testing COVID Positive

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been admitted to the state-run Lok Nayak Jayaprakash (LNJP) Hospital after he complained of fever and low oxygen levels, his office said on Wednesday, 23 September.
Sisodia had tested positive for COVID-19 <a href="https://www.thequint.com/coronavirus/manish-sisodia-delhi-deputy-chief-minister-tests-positive-for-coronavirus-covid-19">on 14 September</a>, and had said at the time that he was feeling “completely fine”.
"After having a mild fever, got a corona test done today whose report has come out positive. I have isolated myself. Right now, there is no fever or any other problem. I am completely fine. With all your blessings, I will soon get completely healthy and return to work," he had said on Twitter then.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, the national capital of Delhi has reported more than 2,53,000 cases of coronavirus so far, with the death toll standing at 5,051.
Earlier, state Health Minister Satyendar Jain had tested positive for COVID-19 and had been admitted to the hospital, before recovering from the infection.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Published: undefined