Delhi Dy CM Sisodia Hospitalised Days After Testing COVID Positive

Sisodia had tested COVID positive on 14 September, and had said at the time that he was feeling “completely fine”. The Quint Dile image of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. | (Photo: PTI) Coronavirus Sisodia had tested COVID positive on 14 September, and had said at the time that he was feeling “completely fine”.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been admitted to the state-run Lok Nayak Jayaprakash (LNJP) Hospital after he complained of fever and low oxygen levels, his office said on Wednesday, 23 September.

Sisodia had tested positive for COVID-19 <a href="https://www.thequint.com/coronavirus/manish-sisodia-delhi-deputy-chief-minister-tests-positive-for-coronavirus-covid-19">on 14 September</a>, and had said at the time that he was feeling “completely fine”.

"After having a mild fever, got a corona test done today whose report has come out positive. I have isolated myself. Right now, there is no fever or any other problem. I am completely fine. With all your blessings, I will soon get completely healthy and return to work," he had said on Twitter then.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, the national capital of Delhi has reported more than 2,53,000 cases of coronavirus so far, with the death toll standing at 5,051. Earlier, state Health Minister Satyendar Jain had tested positive for COVID-19 and had been admitted to the hospital, before recovering from the infection.