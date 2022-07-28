'Declare J&K Peace Zone, Let SAARC Nations Invest Here': PDP Chief Tells PM Modi

She added, "Declare both J&K a zone of peace and let all the SAARC countries invest here. Let them open their banks here, their handicrafts universities be opened, every one be allowed to move freely, open all routes."

The trade between India and Pakistan goes on at the Wagah border in Punjab but it was suspended in Jammu and Kashmir, she said.

The PDP chief said, “Have we ever heard that there was firing on the Punjab border or that there was war between India and Pakistan on the Gujarat border or Rajasthan border? No, it only happens on the borders in J&K. There is a war inside J&K as well. 10 lakh army personnel on one side and youth with guns on the other. You will have to resolve this issue and there is no other option.”