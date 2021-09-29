'Under House Arrest Again, This Is the Real Picture of Kashmir': Mehbooba Mufti

Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti.
(Photo: PTI)
Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti was, on Wednesday, 29 September, placed under house arrest again after she had planned to visit the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Taking to Twitter, Mufti, on Wednesday, said:
Alleging on Tuesday that army personnel had thrashed a family in Pulwama’s Tral town, injuring a female member, Mufti had said she was going to meet the family on Wednesday.
"Army from Yagwani camp in Tral ransacked homes and ruthlessly thrashed a family last night. The daughter owing to her serious injuries was admitted to hospital. Not the first time that civilians from this village have been beaten up by army in this area.”
Previously, on Tuesday, 7 September, too, Mufti had shared that she had been placed under house arrest and slammed the Union government for wilfully denying rights to the Kashmiris.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined