Day After Quitting Congress, Hardik Patel Says No Decision To Join BJP or AAP

Days after claiming to be sidelined within the party, Patel on Wednesday resigned from the Congress ahead of the Gujarat Assembly polls.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A day after resigning from the Congress, Hardik Patel, on Thursday, 19 May, stated that there has been no decision on joining the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) or any other party yet.
"I am not in BJP yet and have not taken any decision to go," he told news agency ANI.
Tweeting out the resignation letter, Patel said, "Today, I have mustered the courage to resign from all posts as well as the primary membership of the party. I believe that all my supporters and the people of Gujarat will stand by my decision. I also believe that following this decision, I will be able to work positively for Gujarat."
He also lashed out at the Congress, saying that its top leadership was more interested in their mobile phones, while the Gujarat Congress leaders payed more attention to arranging chicken sandwiches for them.
Criticising the Congress, Patel said that the party never spoke on issues concerning Hindus, like the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) or the discovery of an alleged 'shivling' at the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi.
"7-8 people have been running the Congress for 33 years. Activists like me travel 500-600 km daily. If I go among the people and try to know their situation, the big leaders here try to disrupt this effort by sitting in the AC chambers," Patel said, as reported by ANI.
He also said that the he had wasted three years of his career by joining the party and appealed to the people not to vote for the Congress as the party is not interested in serving the people, according to IANS.
He said after state elections in 2022, the Congress may not be visible on Opposition benches, and people may try some other option.
(With inputs from ANI and IANS.)