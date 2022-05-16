30 Congress Workers Detained in Gujarat's Rajkot Amid Protest Against Price Rise

Image used for representational purposes only.
(Photo: PTI)
Around 30 workers of the Congress Party were detained in Gujarat's Rajkot on Monday, 16 May, for protesting against the rise in prices of vegetables, gas cylinders and other commodities.
While some protestors wore garlands made of vegetables, others carried cutouts displaying gas cylinders and placards with slogans against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
"The protest was led by the party’s Rajkot city president Arjun Khatariya. It also included members of the women’s wing. Each garland of vegetables may have cost Rs 500 going by the way prices for essential items are skyrocketing," a Congress worker said, as per PTI.
He added that the protest was organised to "wake up the BJP government, which is sleeping while people are distressed. Everything from cooking gas cylinders, to clothes, urea is now costlier".
In the latest hike in prices, the rate of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) was increased by Rs 2 in Delhi on 15 May, taking the fuel gas' cost to 73.61 per kg in the national capital. This is the 12th hike in CNG prices since 7 March.
Earlier, the price of a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder had also been increased by Rs 50. A non-subsidised cooking gas cylinder now costs Rs 999.50.
The price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder was also increased by approximately Rs 102 to Rs 2,355.5 in Delhi earlier this month, and a 5 kg LPG commercial cylinder's price was raised to Rs 655.
Food price inflation is at a 17-month high of 8.38 percent, rural inflation is at a staggering 8-year high at 8.38 percent and urban inflation at 7.09 percent is at its highest in 18-months.
(With inputs from PTI.)