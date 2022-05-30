Congress Rajya Sabha List Under Fire—State Units Neglected, Loyalists Awarded

Later, speaking to The Quint, Lodha elaborated on his disappointment.

"This is a mistake. Not naming even one candidate from Rajasthan for the Rajya Sabha elections will let the workers and leaders down. Congress should understand that it can't fight without an army and for the army to fight it can't let down the morale of the army,” Lodha said.

“I have voiced my concerns, I have appealed, and I hope they will reconsider. Party workers have toiled hard to keep the mantle high and they should be given the opportunity. It's their right, however, failing to do so will surely impact Congress in the coming elections. A disheartened employee doesn't work for the betterment," added Lodha, who was made the advisor to Gehlot last year.

Other party workers complained that the much-hyped Chintan Shivar that took place in Udaipur earlier this month, used Rajasthan has a base for the party to conduct its meet-and-greet, without much thought for representation from the state in the Rajya Sabha.