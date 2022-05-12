ADVERTISEMENT
Elections to 57 Rajya Sabha Seats on 10 June: Election Commission of India
The announcement was made by the Election Commission on Thursday, 12 May.
i
Elections to 57 Rajya Sabha seats will take place on 10 June, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Thursday, 12 May.
The seats are from Haryana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh, among others.
(This story will be updated with more details.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
ADVERTISEMENT
Published:
Edited By :Dhritiman Ganguly
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×