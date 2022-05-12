ADVERTISEMENT

Elections to 57 Rajya Sabha Seats on 10 June: Election Commission of India

The announcement was made by the Election Commission on Thursday, 12 May.

The Quint
Updated
Politics
1 min read
Elections to 57 Rajya Sabha Seats on 10 June: Election Commission of India
i

Elections to 57 Rajya Sabha seats will take place on 10 June, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Thursday, 12 May.

The seats are from Haryana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh, among others.

(This story will be updated with more details.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×