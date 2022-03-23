Congress G-23: Why Ghulam Nabi Azad Could Never Have Confronted the Party

Die-hard Gandhi family loyalist Ghulam Nabi Azad was always an unlikely choice as leader of a dissident group. It’s no surprise, therefore, that the anticipated rebellion by the G-23 has turned out to be a damp squib.

Despite two dinner meetings with the disgruntled and frustrated leaders and a fiery interview by Kapil Sibal demanding that the Gandhis step aside, Azad has readily smoked the peace pipe with Sonia Gandhi. No need for a leadership change, he said after meeting her, and took the wind out of the sails of the rebels. With that statement of his, the G-23 collapsed like a pricked balloon.

Congress circles abound with whispers that the Gandhis have struck “a deal” with him and assured him a Rajya Sabha seat in return for his support. Given the party’s shrinking footprint across states, it’s impossible to even hazard a guess where he would be elected from. Azad is certainly no one’s fool to believe such a promise, even if it were made.