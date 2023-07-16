Congress to Oppose Delhi Ordinance, Back AAP: 4 Ways This is a Kharge Move

The Congress party, on Sunday, 16 July, announced its unequivocal opposition to Narendra Modi government's ordinance giving the Centre control of services in Delhi.

This has now paved way for the Aam Aadmi Party to attend the Opposition meeting in Bengaluru that begins on 17 July. AAP had made this a pre-condition for its involvement in any efforts towards Opposition unity.

The announcement was made by Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, who said,