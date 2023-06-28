Kharge Completes 8 Months As Congress President: Why is He Still Without a CWC?

Kharge was officially elected as the President on 26 October 2022, but the plenary session didn’t take place until February 2023, because of a number of delays. For one, the party didn’t want to take attention away from the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Congress also wanted to wait till after the Winter and Budget sessions of Parliament were over.

Then in February, the Congress’ steering committee, in its meeting, concluded that Kharge be given the authority to nominate a CWC of his liking, and do away with the elections. While on the surface this may have seemed like providing the president a certain freedom and an easy opportunity, it actually complicated things further.

This is because in the 2-day Raipur plenary session, which took place immediately after the Steering Committee’s meet, it was decided that 50 per cent of all posts as well as the CWC would be reserved for those under 50 years of age and for OBCs, Dalits, tribals, minorities, women.

Moreover, the plenary meet ended with the Congress constitution being amended to increase the strength of the CWC from 25 to 35 members.

These changes meant that Kharge had to be very careful about adhering to the new norms and meeting all the requirements in his selection of the CWC.

This has also led to very serious attempts at lobbying for a berth not just in the CWC but also for different AICC posts, party sources told The Quint.