Congress' Karti Chidambaram Moves Court for Anticipatory Bail in Visa Scam Case

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Friday, 20 May, moved an anticipatory bail application in a Delhi court, in connection with alleged visa scam, news agency ANI reported.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had conducted raids at nine locations belonging to both Karti and P Chidambaram on Tuesday.
P Chidambaram on Tuesday took to Twitter to say that the "timing of the search is interesting" and that the CBI had "found nothing and seized nothing."
Karti, too, took to Twitter to say that he had "lost count" of the number of raids being conducted at his and his father's premises.
Nine places in Karnataka, Punjab, Odisha, Mumbai, Tamil Nadu as well as Karti Chidambaram and P Chidambaram's residences in Delhi were searched.
On Thursday, the CBI arrested Karti's close associate S Bhaskararaman and later secured a four-day custody of him for questioning.
