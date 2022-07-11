National Herald Case | ED Issues Summons to Sonia Gandhi for 21 July: Report

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Congress President Sonia Gandhi for questioning in the National Herald case on 21 July, news agency ANI reported, quoting official sources.

On 23 June, the central agency had asked Gandhi to record her statement in the case during the last week of July, accepting a request to postpone questioning.

Gandhi had initially been summoned for an appearance on 8 June but after she reported positive for COVID-19, a fresh notice for an appearance on 23 June was issued.