ED Raids Delhi Office of National Herald Days After Sonia Gandhi's Questioning

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday, 2 August, conducted raids at the office of Congress mouthpiece National Herald, amid a corruption probe in which it is also investigating interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi and MP Rahul Gandhi.
Raids are being conducted at 12 locations in Delhi, as per news agency PTI.
This comes days after Sonia Gandhi was questioned in connection with the money laundering case on 27 July. The Congress chief had been summoned for interrogation in the case on three separate days.
Before that, in June, her son Rahul Gandhi was questioned for over 50 hours in the same case.
The ED had registered a case to probe alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted group Young Indian, which owns the National Herald newspaper.
The ED wanted to record the statements of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The summons to the Gandhis came after the probe agency questioned Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Bansal in relation to the case.
The agency registered a fresh case under the criminal provisions of the PMLA after a trial court in Delhi took cognisance of an Income Tax Department probe against Young Indian Pvt Ltd on the basis of a private criminal complaint filed by Bharatiya Janata Party MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013.
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)
