Meetings Failed, What Next for Prashant Kishor and Congress?

Attempts by the Congress and strategist Prashant Kishor to arrive at some sort of an engagement have formally failed once again. Congress' communications in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala and Kishor both announced on Twitter that the latter has declined the offer to join the Congress as part of the Empowered Action Group (EAG).

The EAG was recently created by Congress president Sonia Gandhi to prepare for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Several questions arise from this development: